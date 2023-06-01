Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oct. 22, 1943—May 29, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Susan Marie (Alfield) Mondor, 79, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital, her loving husband holding her hand.

Born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Earle and Gunhild (Nyman) Alfield.

Susan graduated from North High School in Worcester, MA. She received her bachelor’s degree in kindergarten-primary education from Worcester State College. Susan earned her master’s degree in special education from Russell Sage College in Albany, NY.

On June 25, 1966, Susan married the love of her life, Louis Mondor, at Saint Brigid Church in Millbury, MA.

Susan taught kindergarten and second grade students at elementary schools in Worcester, MA, Oxford, MA, and Stamford, CT. She also taught as a long-term substitute teacher in the greater Saratoga Springs, NY area.

She was a member of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in South Glens Falls, NY.

Susan was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, and her cats. She loved the ocean and travel to the beach, especially on her many trips to Cape Cod and Hawaii.

She will be especially remembered for her grace, her sweetness, and her remarkable kindness, compassion, and loving attitude towards everyone. If you were in need, Susan was there for you!

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Louis Mondor; her children: Kathryn Ciko and her husband, Michael, Jennifer D’Addio and her husband, Pasquale, David Mondor and his wife, Kimberly; her grandchildren: Marissa (Oliver), Zachary, Allison, Joshua, Elena, Brandon and Cameron; her brothers: Alan Alfield, Steven Alfield and his wife, Mary; her sister-in-law, Leona LaMotte; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 2–4 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m.

Light refreshments and a chance to mingle with family and friends sharing memories of Susan will be available at 5 p.m. at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 600 Gansevoort Road (Route 32), South Glens Falls, NY in Fellowship Hall downstairs.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association — https://www.heart.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.