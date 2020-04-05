Susan Malan Potter

Susan enjoyed sitting on her front porch, reading a good book, organizing bus trips to NYC, watching Dancing with the Stars with Honey, playing poker with friends and monthly luncheons with her high school girlfriends. Being voted “Most Athletic” by her high school class was an honor that her husband was particularly proud of and after all it was their love of the game that brought them together. She was an avid sports fan always catching a Syracuse Basketball game, NY Yankees game, however nothing compared to March Madness with her bracket and hi-lighters in hand. What was most important to her was her family. She loved game nights, holidays, and never missing an event her children or grandchildren were involved in. What her family will remember most is the way she made every holiday memorable, especially Christmas. With her knack of decorating and carrying on her Mother’s baking traditions of chocolate pie, white cake and fudge.