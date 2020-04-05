Aug. 1, 1942 — March 29, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Susan Malan Potter, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
Born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John C. Malan Sr. and Kathryn (Joyce) Malan.
Susan grew up in Hudson Falls and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1960. She received her associate degree from Hudson Valley Community College.
On Feb. 16, 1963, Susan married Richard F. Potter Sr. at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. They spent 49 years together until his passing on May 10, 2012.
Susan worked for many years at Verizon retiring as a Central Office Technician and loyal member of the CWA Local 1118 Union. After her retirement in 2001 she worked as a bus driver for the South Glens Falls School District.
Susan enjoyed sitting on her front porch, reading a good book, organizing bus trips to NYC, watching Dancing with the Stars with Honey, playing poker with friends and monthly luncheons with her high school girlfriends. Being voted “Most Athletic” by her high school class was an honor that her husband was particularly proud of and after all it was their love of the game that brought them together. She was an avid sports fan always catching a Syracuse Basketball game, NY Yankees game, however nothing compared to March Madness with her bracket and hi-lighters in hand. What was most important to her was her family. She loved game nights, holidays, and never missing an event her children or grandchildren were involved in. What her family will remember most is the way she made every holiday memorable, especially Christmas. With her knack of decorating and carrying on her Mother’s baking traditions of chocolate pie, white cake and fudge.
She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Archangel Church in South Glens Falls where she served as a Church School Teacher and donating her time to many parish events.
In addition to her parents and husband, Susan was predeceased by her siblings, Joyce Malan Steele, Patrick Malan and Daniel Malan; and her in-laws, Carolyn Malan, Edward and Marion Potter, Edward and Helen Potter, and Jack and Rosemarie Potter.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Richard F. Potter Jr., Kevin P. Potter and his wife, Sonja, all of South Glens Falls, Timothy J. Potter and his Fiancé, Michele Seddon of Brunswick, Kathryn J. Potter of South Glens Falls, Patrick M. Potter and his partner, Shawn Chapps of Dracut, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jaklynn (Kyle), Brad (Meaghan), Rebecca (Billy), Alec, Lauren (Tim), Mykenzie (Quincy), Sydney, Brittany, Jack, and Noah; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, John Malan Jr. and his wife, Lorry of Hudson Falls, Michael Malan and his wife, AnnMarie of St. Louis, Missouri, Matthew Malan and his wife, Julie of Queensbury; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Citera of Saratoga and Sandy Malan of St. Louis, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial and Service will be held at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan’s memory can be made to St. Michael Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or Moreau Emergency Squad Inc., 1583 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Susan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuenralhome.com.
