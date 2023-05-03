Sept. 12, 1948—April 28, 2023

GRANVILLE — Susan M. Sellingham passed away at Washington Center following a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of James E. and Gertrude (Breason) Emery, Jr.

Susan was a 1966 graduate of Granville High School. She was a graduate of Albany Business College. She lived in Glens Falls for many years.

She worked at Hallmark Gift and Card Store most recently. One of her favorite jobs was being a bartender at the Park Street Bar in Glens Falls.

She loved golfing and was very fond of scratch off and tear off tickets. She was a member of the Elks Club in Glens Falls. She enjoyed all of the friendships she made in the organization.

Susan was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her cousin, Bernie Emery (Mary) of Middle Granville; and her best friend, Tammy Rowell French (Bill and family) of South Glens Falls.

At Susan’s request there will be no visitation and the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.

From the start, Susan was a free spirit and will be missed by family and friends alike.

