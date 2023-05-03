Sept. 12, 1948—April 28, 2023
GRANVILLE — Susan M. Sellingham passed away at Washington Center following a brief illness.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of James E. and Gertrude (Breason) Emery, Jr.
Susan was a 1966 graduate of Granville High School. She was a graduate of Albany Business College. She lived in Glens Falls for many years.
She worked at Hallmark Gift and Card Store most recently. One of her favorite jobs was being a bartender at the Park Street Bar in Glens Falls.
She loved golfing and was very fond of scratch off and tear off tickets. She was a member of the Elks Club in Glens Falls. She enjoyed all of the friendships she made in the organization.
Susan was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her cousin, Bernie Emery (Mary) of Middle Granville; and her best friend, Tammy Rowell French (Bill and family) of South Glens Falls.
At Susan’s request there will be no visitation and the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.
From the start, Susan was a free spirit and will be missed by family and friends alike.
Online condolences may be made at the www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.