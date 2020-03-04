Susan M. Kingsley Ingerson

Upon her retirement, Sue continued to care for others whether it be caring for her grandchildren or families in her community.

Sue was an active, devoted and lifelong member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitehall, where she served several years as Senior Warden. Sue loved going to her Wednesday night Bible Study and sharing in that fellowship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her love and involvement of her Community of Whitehall showed in many other areas that she participated in from her early days acting with the Bridge Theatre, volunteering at Skene Manor, as well as an active member of the Red Hats Society and Senior Community Center.

Sue was an avid reader and could always be caught reading two or more books at once. One of her greatest joys was sitting in her chair reading to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The summer days she spent at Hulett’s Beach with her family picnicking and swimming, especially with her brother, Frank, were some of her most enjoyable times.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers, Richard, Robert and Harry Kingsley; her loving son, Earl R. Ingerson Jr.; and her closest and dearest friend, Patricia Hernandez.