Jan. 21, 1934 — March 1, 2020
WHITEHALL — Susan M. Kingsley Ingerson, 86, of Second Avenue passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 21, 1934 in Ticonderoga, she was the only daughter of the late Frank H. Kingsley Sr. and Lucretia Burleigh Kingsley. She grew up in Whitehall on Williams Street, spending summers at their lakeside family camp in Ticonderoga where she enjoyed swimming and waterskiing.
Sue graduated from Whitehall High School, class of 1951. Upon her graduation, Sue attended Syracuse University, where she received her BA degree in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Sue lived and worked for many years in the Syracuse area at various hospitals, but eventually returned to her hometown of Whitehall, where she raised her children and lived out her remaining years.
Sue dedicated her entire life caring for others, as a nurse, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sue, lovingly referred to as “Gram”, played an active role in her church and local community and was devoted to helping raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her home was always filled with family and friends who were welcomed by Gram with open arms. She was a loving, independent and self-sufficient woman who raised her six children while working her entire career as a Nurse, eventually retiring from Great Meadow Correctional Facility/Mt. McGregor as Nurse Administrator.
Upon her retirement, Sue continued to care for others whether it be caring for her grandchildren or families in her community.
Sue was an active, devoted and lifelong member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitehall, where she served several years as Senior Warden. Sue loved going to her Wednesday night Bible Study and sharing in that fellowship.
You have free articles remaining.
Her love and involvement of her Community of Whitehall showed in many other areas that she participated in from her early days acting with the Bridge Theatre, volunteering at Skene Manor, as well as an active member of the Red Hats Society and Senior Community Center.
Sue was an avid reader and could always be caught reading two or more books at once. One of her greatest joys was sitting in her chair reading to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The summer days she spent at Hulett’s Beach with her family picnicking and swimming, especially with her brother, Frank, were some of her most enjoyable times.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers, Richard, Robert and Harry Kingsley; her loving son, Earl R. Ingerson Jr.; and her closest and dearest friend, Patricia Hernandez.
She is survived by her eldest brother, Frank H. Kingsley, Jr. (Barbara); her children, Lucretia Ingerson, Melanie Ingerson LaGoy (Timothy Scribner, Sr.), Frank Ingerson (Jessica), Gail Mckee (Richard Smith), Stephen Ingerson (Mary) and Wayne Humberg; her grandchildren, Kelly Benson, Jonathan Ingerson (Angela), Danielle Beebe (Brennen), Cassie Ingerson, Nathaniel LaGoy (Kristen), Brandon LaGoy, Jerry and Carolyn Cimo, Matthew, Andrew and Patrick Ingerson, and Kane Humberg; her great grandchildren, Nicholas Benson, Ryleigh Beebe, Wesley Ingerson and Lylah Grace Manney; as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the incredible caring and dedicated staff of Tower 2, at the Glens Falls Hospital, the skills and compassion they demonstrated toward our mother are beyond words and we cannot express enough gratitude.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sue’s name to either the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway or the Issac C. Griswald Library, 12 Williams St. both in Whitehall, NY.
Online Condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday March 6, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall, NY. A fellowship of her life will immediately follow at the Railyard Restaurant in Whitehall.
Service information
2:00PM-6:00PM
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY 12887
11:00AM
58 Broadway
Whitehall, NY 12887
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.