March 1, 1963—June 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Susan L. Galusha, 59, of Queensbury, entered into rest on June 6, 2022.

The daughter of the late Donald Lee and Shirley Louise (Tyre) Galusha, she was born on March 1, 1963, in Glens Falls, NY.

In her youth, Susan was raised in Corinth and was a graduate of Corinth Central Schools, Class of 1981. She made her home in the Glens Falls area as an adult for many years.

For many years Susan was employed as a supervisor for Four Winds. Subsequently, she pursued self-employment and ran her own business providing housekeeping services.

Susan was a humanitarian and animal lover. She loved all kinds of animals but especially horses and cats. Her cat Zach was her devoted companion. Susan was known as the kind of soul to bring chipmunks back to life. She was deeply loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her siblings: Terri (Valdamar) Arruda, Harold (Delia) Galusha, Sherry Galusha, Donna Chris Collins, and James “Jim” Cabral; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition, Susan is survived by her dear and close friend, Debbie Radecki, who was with her through-it-all for over 50 years.

In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by an infant brother.

Cremation took place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff of the Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their devoted care to Susan in her final days. The family especially wishes to thank hospice, as well as Michelle Foley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either hospice or your local humane society in honor of Susan’s love and devotion to animals.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects online by leaving a special message for the family at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.