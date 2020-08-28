Susan Kay Alber

An outdoor celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Susan and David’s home, located at 8 Stephanie Lane, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. We welcome friends to pay their respects to the Alber family. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to teaching special needs children. She had many friends, and was sure to brighten any room she entered. Susan’s enjoyments included playing with her grandsons, vacationing at the ocean, especially Maine, and attending her sons and grandsons school and sporting events. She was a very creative person who enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, and took great pride in gardening in her yard. Susan was an especially caring and compassionate woman. She was always on the go, helping wherever and whenever she could. We take heart in knowing that she is now at peace with God.