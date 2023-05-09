Jan. 7, 1949—May 7, 2023

BALLSTON SPA/NEWCOMB—It is with profound sadness that the family of Susan K. Stickney, announce her peaceful passing, at the age of 74, on May 7, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Van Auken, son-in-law Kirk Van Auken; her three grandchildren: Corey, Brendon, and Katelyn Van Auken; she is also survived by her brother, Wayne Morehouse; sister-in-law, Patricia Babbie-Reo and husband Ned Reo; and brother-in-law, Bill Stickney; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles K. Stickney, her parents, Roger and Catherine Morehouse and sister, Pamela Kidd.

She was born on January 7, 1949. She lived in Lake George until the age of 13 when the family moved to Newcomb, NY. She graduated from Newcomb Central School and then relocated to Albany and hoped for a career in computer work. As life would have it, plans changed, and she came back to Newcomb. She married Charlie on November 1, 1970.

Her extraordinary work ethic and loyalty to family led to various job opportunities including Sweet’s Store where our dog Tonya would wait patiently outside until it was time to go home. She also served the Management of NL Industries at the Masten House making their experience in the Adirondacks memorable. In 1990 she was one of the first employees of Specialty Silicone Products working for 35 years until her recent health issues.

Sue’s quiet humble strength anchored those around her. Her unconditional love and acceptance brought comfort and peace to all. Without question, the crown jewels of Sue’s life were her grandchildren who brought immeasurable joy and happiness.

She never judged and always lent a helping hand to those struggling without expectation of anything in return. Her loving kindness made the world a better place by providing a guiding light, generosity, and unconditional love.

We will have a Celebration of Life from 5:00-8:00 PM and a service at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

To offer an online condolence please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.