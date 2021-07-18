Jan. 9, 1947—June 14, 2021
BATH, PA formerly of QUEENSBURY, NY — On Monday, June 14, 2021, Susan Joyce Gardner Mahoski of Bath, PA, passed away at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, PA at the age of 74.
She was a resident of the John Daumer Apartments in Bath, PA until six months prior to her illness. Susan was the third child of the late Ada Vollman and John Bernard Gardner and was born in Easton, PA, on January 9, 1947.
She grew up and was educated at schools in Palmer and Easton, PA, graduating from Easton High School in 1965. On April 26, 1967, Sue would marry Kenneth E. Mahoski, her now former husband of Auburn, NY, and father of their two children. With Ken’s architect ability to build houses, they soon began their own home and Sue would never know how many cement blocks she would lay first in the Easton area and then on Bonner Drive in Queensbury, NY, to make a total of five homes. Suzie especially enjoyed the Lake George area with its boating and camping and always vowed to move back to the Adirondacks.
In the late 1980’s the family relocated back to PA where Suzie would become a realtor for 20 years at Weichert Realtors and then Dun & Bradstreet before retiring. Susan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, yard sales, shopping and couponing.
Susan is survived by her older sister, Phyllis K. (Gardner) Holl; and her sons: Thomas H. and Douglas L. Holl all of Queensbury, NY. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law William H., Jr. and nephew William J. Holl. Susan was also pre-deceased by her older brother, John V. Gardner, with whom she spent many years as caregiver while John was also a resident of the same apartment building and confined to a wheelchair.
Left to cherish Susan’s memory is her son, Michael P. Mahoski (Saranne); and their daughter Ryleigh, of Bethlehem, PA; and Susan’s daughter and caregiver, Jennifer S. Mahoski of Annadale, NJ; and her daughter Breanna Mahoski, of Bath, PA; and several cousins; and Susan’s beloved cat Kallie.
A Celebration of Life is planned on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at noon at Bicentenal Park Pavillion A, 5450 Liberto Ln., in Bethlehem.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.