Jan. 9, 1947—June 14, 2021

BATH, PA formerly of QUEENSBURY, NY — On Monday, June 14, 2021, Susan Joyce Gardner Mahoski of Bath, PA, passed away at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, PA at the age of 74.

She was a resident of the John Daumer Apartments in Bath, PA until six months prior to her illness. Susan was the third child of the late Ada Vollman and John Bernard Gardner and was born in Easton, PA, on January 9, 1947.

She grew up and was educated at schools in Palmer and Easton, PA, graduating from Easton High School in 1965. On April 26, 1967, Sue would marry Kenneth E. Mahoski, her now former husband of Auburn, NY, and father of their two children. With Ken’s architect ability to build houses, they soon began their own home and Sue would never know how many cement blocks she would lay first in the Easton area and then on Bonner Drive in Queensbury, NY, to make a total of five homes. Suzie especially enjoyed the Lake George area with its boating and camping and always vowed to move back to the Adirondacks.

In the late 1980’s the family relocated back to PA where Suzie would become a realtor for 20 years at Weichert Realtors and then Dun & Bradstreet before retiring. Susan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, yard sales, shopping and couponing.