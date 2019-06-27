February 24, 1948 — June 24, 2019
CHESTERTOWN — Susan Jensen, 71 passed unexpectedly on June 24, 2019, having lived with dementia for the last three years.
Susan was born on Feb. 24, 1948 in Queens to Herbert and Susan. Susan graduated from Queens College School of Nursing as an RN and earned a bachelors degree from SUNY Westbury. She spent a half century caring for others in operating rooms, including Terrace Heights in Queens Winthrop Hospital on Long Island, Century Same Day Surgery in Latham and Glens Falls Hospital. She will be remembered by everyone as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, hockey mom/hockey grandmom and also an extraordinary mahjong player. She was not born in the Adirondacks (on Loon Lake), but she got here as fast as she could.
She is survived by her husband Arnold; her children, Barbara (Keith) Bemis, Paul (Trina) Jensen, Greg Jensen and Eric (Julie) Jensen; and the legacy she was most proud of, 11 beautiful grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Susan’s life at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Jensen Family home, 118 Jones Road, Chestertown.
Those wishing to remember Susan in a special way may send a contribution to one of her favorite local organizations, The Helpers Fund helpersfund.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
