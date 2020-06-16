× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

May 31, 1944 — May 21, 2020

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Susan Jean Bedell, 75, of Melbourne, Florida and Chestertown, passed away due to complications with cardiac surgery on May 21 at the Holmes Regional Cardiac Center as the sun was rising out of the Atlantic in Melbourne, Florida. Her children, Nicole Ruttenberg (Roach) of Seattle, Washington and Jerry MichaelRoach of Sandy, Oregon and her brother, David of Palm Bay, Florida were at her bedside.

Susan was born in Schenectady on May 31, 1944. Her parents, the late Duane and Naomi (Mead) Bedell of Pottersville and Chestertown provided her a loving and enriched life in the Adirondacks.

She graduated from Chester Central in ‘61 and Plattsburgh State in ‘65. A life-long teacher, she worked in school districts in New York, Colorado, Arkansas and Florida. She loved the life of education, and her every day was filled with learning experiences of her own, including raising two children in remote Alaska, hang gliding in Brazil, and canoeing a jungle river in Africa. Golf and tennis with friends, cooking scrumptious dinners for family, and remodeling her beautiful home in Florida filled her retirement years.