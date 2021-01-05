March 18, 1949—Dec. 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Susan J. Webb, 71, passed away on December 25, 2020 at her home. She was born March 18, 1949 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late W. Emmett and Dorothy (Belter) Lattimore.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1967 and from Mildred Elley in 1968. Susan worked for Prudential Insurance Company as an office manager for many years as well as the NYS Unified Court System.

In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her husband Edward Webb.

She is survived by her son, Keith Hoey of Queensbury; and by a brother, Peter Lattimore (Deborah) of Albuquerque, NM.

There will be no services.

Susan will be interred with her husband Edward at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.