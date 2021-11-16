Jan. 30, 1938—Nov. 13, 2021

GREENWICH — Susan J. Seward, 83, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Facility following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 30, 1938, to the late Dan and Genevieve (Grund) O’Connor.

Susan had gifted artistic abilities and she loved to paint, craft scarves and was active in rug hooking clubs. She had a quiet calm demeanor and loving personality. She met the love of her life Saxton Steward in NYC, and together they had three children. Their time together was spent in various locations across the Northeast, until they finally settled in Cossayuna and Greenwich.

She loved their home on Lake Cossayuna, the swift breeze, beautiful backdrop, and water gave her peace. Susan had a talent for gardening and her yard and flower beds were immaculate. Rides and walks with her husband in the country were one of her favorite things to do. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Christina Seward.

She is survived by her loving husband Saxton Seward of Greenwich; sons: Dan (Tracy) Seward of Hudson, NY, and Scott (Maria) Seward of MA; grandchildren: Rafaela, Rufus, and Cyrus.

At her request, funeral services will be private.

