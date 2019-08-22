Feb. 5, 1947 — Aug. 19, 2019
SUMMIT LAKE and ARGYLE — Susan J. Harrington, 72, of Summit Lake, passed away on Monday Aug. 19, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Born on Feb. 5, 1947 in Winchester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Effie (Wilson) Harrington.
A graduate of Ithaca College, Sue was previously employed by John Hancock Information Services in Boston, Massachusetts. Leaving Boston in 1988, she settled in at Summit Lake in Argyle. Locally, Sue worked for TV Data and Travelers Insurance before starting her dream job as a baker. As co-owner of Effie’s Baked Goods, Sue enjoyed baking cookies along with breads, rolls and eventually bagels in the lakeside bakery. Serving on the Saratoga Farmers Market board, Sue took on the position of registrar. After spending countless early mornings in the bakery, Sue retired from professional baking in 2011.
Sue loved everything about the outdoors; all the seasonal sports, but especially skiing, hiking, ice skating, swimming and golfing. A birdwatcher, Sue kept the birds around her house very well-fed throughout the year.
As an avid Boston sports fan, Sue could always be found cheering on the Red Sox or Patriots. Needless to say, her wardrobe consisted of a lot of red, white and blue.
Sue will be lovingly remembered and missed dearly by her wife, Joyce Paul; and their beloved cats, Ziva and Clarence; along with her siblings, Gene Harrington and Judy Ratta-Harrington of Londonderry, New Hampshore, Bruce and Arlene (Pietkewicz) Harrington of Warrensburg and Nanci Harrington and Fred Cox of Sutton, Massachusetts. Also left to cherish her memory are many nieces and nephews, Meg Harrington, Laurie Harrington (Allan Zajac), Kevin Harrington (Larissa Bassarab), Jan Harrington (Josh Davis), Jonathan (Rebecca) Cox, Melissa (Charlie) Bay, Matthew (Wendy) Cox, Patrick (Kaccee) Cox and Daniel (Juliana) Cox; and 14 grandnieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Sue was also predeceased by her beloved nephew, Adam Cox; and many aunts and uncles.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Argyle Fire. Dept., Route 40, Argyle.
Services will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the fire department.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Grassland Bird Trust, P.O. Box 82, Ft Edward, NY 12828 (GrasslandBirdTrust.org); or The Nature Conservancy, 195 New Karner Road Suite 200, Albany, NY 12205 (support.nature.org).
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. For online condolences and to view Sue’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
