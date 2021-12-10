Susan J. Genevick

July 9, 1954 - Dec. 1, 2021

GREENWICH — Susan J. Genevick, 67, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after a long battle with health issues, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Niskayuna on July 9, 1954.

Susan loved cooking and hosting family parties. Frank and Sue owned and operated Happy Days Again in Greenwich where they created a numerous number of close friends and acquaintances.

She loved the Christmas season where she would have her grandchildren help decorate her themed tree and all the packages would match with ribbons and bows.

Susan loved her boys and grandchildren. She was very loving and compassionate. She loved to brag about her family to anyone who would listen.

Frank and Sue resided in Fort Pierce, Florida in the winter, she did not like the cold. They enjoyed car port parties and happy hour with their Canadian friends. Frank and Sue would coordinate parties and fundraisers together for the local community including the annual hospice luncheon.

She was predeceased by her parents: Roenell and Mary Welch; brothers: Robert and Bruce and cherished sister, Diane.

Susan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank Genevick and Abby their beloved poodle; three sons: Bryan (Erin), Michael (Brittany) and Justin (Stasia). She loved her grandchildren more than anything: Daniel, Nathan, Connor, Sara, Cole, Graham, Madison, Charlotte, Lincoln, Victoria and Winnifred; brother, Kenneth Welch; sister, Carol Ryan and sister-in-law, Alice Welch.

The family wishes, in memory of their mother, that everyone has a family meal and reflect on how important that is to have everyone together.

Calling hours will be held at the Hoosic Valley Community Church, 2024 NY-40, Schaghticoke, NY, 12154 on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 starting at the Hoosic Valley Community church at 9:30am with the Rev. Clyde McCaskill officiating. She will be interned in the Gerald BH Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871 at 11:30am, where she will be waiting for her husband, Frank.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held at Middle Falls Fire Department following the funeral service until 6pm.

The family would also like to recognize the extraordinary care she received at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida.

Monetary donations can be made to the Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department, 6 Academy Street, Greenwich, NY 12834. Flowers can be sent to the Hoosic Valley Community church. She loved her flowers.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.