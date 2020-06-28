MELBOURNE, FL – Susan J. Bedell passed away on May 21 due to complications of heart surgery. Born in 1944 in Schenectady, Sue grew up in Chestertown, went to North Warren schools and SUNY Plattsburgh, coming home to teach home economics and art before meeting and marrying fellow teacher Jerry M. Roach, Sr.
Sue was adventurous to the core and she and Jerry traveled and taught first in Chicago, Illinois, then on to Canyon City, Colorado, Hooper Bay, Unalakleet and Nulato in Alaska, and several locations in the Melbourne, Florida area, always coming home to Chestertown in the summers where they purchased and ran the business Sue’s parents had started (a Dairy Queen). The pair had two children, Nicole and Jerry Michael, with whom Sue shared her curiosity about those with different experiences, fostering open-minded interest about others for which they both continue to be incredibly grateful.
When we think of Sue, we think of the words efficient, independent, hard-working, creative, athletic, friendly, and kind. To know her was to know that she didn’t waste time, and she was always searching for ways things could be improved; she was enterprising—inventing new products like golf sandals and children’s exercise toys, sewing clothing and, this year, masks for her children.
Sue excelled in her many roles, she was a devoted mother and teacher, obtaining her Master’s degree in school counseling to benefit her students; she was a business owner (running both the Dairy Queen and rental homes), an inventor, and realtor. She was active in each of her communities: organizing class reunions, community dinners, excursions to areas of interest like sustainable farms and historical sites, and anonymously donating to those in need. Sue’s most enduring role was that of daughter to Naomi Bedell and Duane Bedell. As they aged, she was devoted to their care at her home in Florida and theirs in Chestertown. After Duane’s passing in 2003, Sue’s main priority was Naomi’s welfare – they were almost inseparable until Naomi’s passing in 2017.
Sue’s adventurous spirit took her around the world, from small towns on the Bering Sea, to Africa and Brazil (where she astounded us in her 60s by hang-gliding off of a mountain and canoeing down the Amazon) as well as trips around Europe. Everywhere she went she touched other’s lives and made close friends. She was especially interested in children, and provided benefits for several children in Africa and Brazil, meeting with them in person and keeping up correspondence. Sue welcomed people from other countries into her home, enriching her experience and theirs with cultural exchange. She and Naomi became grandmothers for all of the children in her neighborhood in Melbourne. Her neighbors speak of unannounced visits with Easter treats for their children and teaching youngsters how to cook.
For a professed introvert, it was striking how quickly Sue made friends, right up until her entrance into the hospital for her final surgery. In her last few years, Susan established a community women’s group, inviting her neighbors into her home, coordinating to create a neighborhood watch – her neighbors indicate that she was an integral part of knitting them together as a community.
Sue was an active person her entire life. She was a majorette and cheerleader in high school and considered P.E. as a major in college. She was a life-long golfer, joining a women’s league in Melbourne. Even this year Sue could be found sealing her driveway, clearing out the gutters on her roof and doing all manner of other home improvement projects at her beloved home. She was a fixture in the neighborhood, riding her bike regularly and walking her constant companion Lady (a miniature Schnauzer) twice a day.
Sue cared deeply about others, contributing regularly to her local food pantry, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Operation Smile, Planned Parenthood and many democratic organizations. She became a member of The National Museum of African American History and Culture. Sue proudly called herself a feminist, and actively called out injustice. The sign on her lawn read “You Matter”.
Sue will be deeply missed by her children, Nicole (and husband Jake) Ruttenberg and Jerry Michael (and wife Andria Howell) Roach; and her five grandchildren: Owen Ruttenberg, Jonas Ruttenberg, Bodhi Roach, Maia Saule Roach and Laila James Roach; as well as her brother, David (and wife June) Bedell of Palm Bay, Florida and their children Camey Sears, Scott Bedell and Andrea Sweet, as well as extended family, and of course her many friends around the world.
We are heartened to know that Sue’s suffering was not prolonged, and she lived life to the fullest, always active and intentional.
A private family celebration of life will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations celebrating Susan’s life can be made in her name to Operation Smile, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or any progressive organization devoted to equal rights and fairness.
