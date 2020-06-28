MELBOURNE, FL – Susan J. Bedell passed away on May 21 due to complications of heart surgery. Born in 1944 in Schenectady, Sue grew up in Chestertown, went to North Warren schools and SUNY Plattsburgh, coming home to teach home economics and art before meeting and marrying fellow teacher Jerry M. Roach, Sr.

Sue was adventurous to the core and she and Jerry traveled and taught first in Chicago, Illinois, then on to Canyon City, Colorado, Hooper Bay, Unalakleet and Nulato in Alaska, and several locations in the Melbourne, Florida area, always coming home to Chestertown in the summers where they purchased and ran the business Sue’s parents had started (a Dairy Queen). The pair had two children, Nicole and Jerry Michael, with whom Sue shared her curiosity about those with different experiences, fostering open-minded interest about others for which they both continue to be incredibly grateful.

When we think of Sue, we think of the words efficient, independent, hard-working, creative, athletic, friendly, and kind. To know her was to know that she didn’t waste time, and she was always searching for ways things could be improved; she was enterprising—inventing new products like golf sandals and children’s exercise toys, sewing clothing and, this year, masks for her children.