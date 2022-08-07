 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan Helene DePalo

Jan. 30, 1946—July 30, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Susan Helene DePalo, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on January 30, 1946, in Glens Falls, Sue was the daughter of the late Patrick and Constance (Barney) DePalo and a lifelong area resident, graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1963. Always a hard worker, she continued her studies at Hudson Valley Community College receiving her associate degree in recreational therapy.

Known for her big, loving heart, Sue was employed for many years at Wilton Developmental Center and was a champion to her clients, protecting and advocating for them. Known as an outstanding female athlete at a time when female athletes were not taken seriously, Susan was instrumental in starting local women’s softball leagues in the 1960s and ‘70s. She loved old cars and loved talking about old cars, joking that her wish was to be buried in a vintage Volkswagen Bug. Other passions were refinishing furniture and just helping others that might need a hand in whatever way she could. Friendly and talkative, Sue continually met new friends in her favorite restaurants, no one was a stranger to her. Susan loved to be with others and met monthly with her graduating class as well as her former co-workers at Wilton Developmental Center.

Sue is survived by her best friend, Kelly O’Neil; sisters, Constance Steele, Mary Joan Baggot (Richard), Barbara Comstock (Keith) and Patricia DePalo; several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much; and special cousins, one being Scott Plummer. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Dolan and her parents, Patrick and Constance DePalo.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held in Hudson Falls on Sunday, August 21st, from 12 p.m.–3 p.m. at 1 Mohican Terrace. Food and drinks will be provided and all who knew Susan are encouraged to attend.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

