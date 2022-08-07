Susan Helene DePalo

Known for her big, loving heart, Sue was employed for many years at Wilton Developmental Center and was a champion to her clients, protecting and advocating for them. Known as an outstanding female athlete at a time when female athletes were not taken seriously, Susan was instrumental in starting local women’s softball leagues in the 1960s and ‘70s. She loved old cars and loved talking about old cars, joking that her wish was to be buried in a vintage Volkswagen Bug. Other passions were refinishing furniture and just helping others that might need a hand in whatever way she could. Friendly and talkative, Sue continually met new friends in her favorite restaurants, no one was a stranger to her. Susan loved to be with others and met monthly with her graduating class as well as her former co-workers at Wilton Developmental Center.