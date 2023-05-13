March 10, 1941—May 10, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Susan H. Farrell, 82, of Indian Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, May 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her five children and other loving family members. Born in Glens Falls on March 10, 1941, Susan was the daughter of the late Charles and Alberta (King) Carroll.

She was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School and Alfred Agricultural and Technical College.

On June 25, 1960, Susan married J. Michael “Mickey” Farrell at St. Mary’s Church in Indian Lake, the first wedding ceremony in the newly constructed Catholic church.

Soon after marrying, Susan and Mickey began raising a family. During the first several years of their marriage, Susan’s life was devoted to caring for her children and being a homemaker.

In 1976, shortly after her youngest child began attending school, she began working as a Postal Clerk at the Indian Lake Post Office. Always a warm, friendly, and helpful face at the post office window, she retired from this position in 1997 after 21 years of service.

Anyone who knew Susan throughout her adult life understood that she was entirely devoted to family — her husband, children, grandchildren, and of course, her pets, which included several dogs, rabbits, tropical fish, and parakeets, as well as the wild birds, deer, chipmunks, turkeys that frequented her yard.

She was a wonderful cook and talented baker, two passions that have been passed along to her children; skilled at canning, sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting, she made and shared countless, treasured items for her family over the years; she also enjoyed gardening, skiing, and doing ceramics in her younger years; birthdays and holidays in general, especially Christmas (stockings!) and all of the gift-giving, cooking, dinners, and time together with family that came with these, were some of her most treasured times.

Survivors include two daughters: Laurie and her husband Brian Wells of Indian Lake, Bonnie Farrell (Tim Burke) of Manlius, NY; three sons: J. Michael “Mickey” Farrell, Jr. and his wife, Tammy (Nevins), of Fayetteville, NY, Timothy Farrell and his wife, Ginger (Locke), of Indian Lake, and John Farrell and his wife, Tracy (Tiernan), of Hyde Park, NY; sixteen grandchildren: Joshua Wells (Evangeline) and Jacob Wells, Nicole, Thomas, Mallory, and Emily Petterelli, Brendan, Connor, and Jenna Farrell, Murphy Farrell (Will) Gedney, Colin Farrell (Maria), and Shannon Farrell (Evan Denisoff), John Ryan, Liam, Ainsley, and Katherine Farrell; as well as two great-grandchildren: Caleb and Carson Wells. She has 25 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mickey Farrell, her parents, Charles and Alberta (King) Carroll, and her sister, Jane Normile of Corinth.

Friends may call at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5-8 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake, with Rev. Philip T. Allen officiating.

A burial will take place at the Cedar River Cemetery following the Funeral Mass, and a reception where all are welcome will be held afterward at the American Legion Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corp. or The SPCA of Upstate New York.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.