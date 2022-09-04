Susan Francine Bartkowski
June 4, 1965—Sept. 2, 2022
Susan Francine Bartkowski, age 57, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
She was born on June 4, 1965, in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of Frank and Judith (Salamon) Bartkowski.
Susan graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1983. She graduated from Wells College in 1987, and went on to Albany Law School, graduating in 1990.
She was the principal attorney at The Law Office of Susan F. Bartkowski, PC.
Susan enjoyed sailing, skiing, and vacationing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. She helped many charities especially Loisaba Community Conservation Foundation.
Susan has been a member of the Soroptimist International of Saratoga County for over 10 years. She was the President for the 2021-2022 year, after serving for several years on the board.
Susan was instrumental in establishing the Dream It Be It program and has been an active participant since its inception.
Susan was a regular sponsor for awarding a SISC global grant to the Loisaba Community Trust, which supported the Koija Girls’ Pastoralists anti-FGM program in Kenya.
She is survived by her parents, Frank and Judith Bartkowski; siblings: Jeffrey Bartkowski (Leanne), Debbie Lehane (Edward) and Janice Fox (Jack); nephews and nieces: Bodie Jeffrey Bartkowski, Alison Jean and Olivia Lorraine Lehane; several uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends, especially her fur friend, Rudy.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church, 231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Susan’s honor, payable and sent to Soroptimist International of Saratoga County, PO Box 1074, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
