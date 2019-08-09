May 4, 1944 — Aug. 6, 2019 GREENWICH — Susan E. Cronin, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, following a long illness.
She was born May 4, 1944 in Cambridge to the late Jeremiah Cronin and Annabell Cronin Flynn.
Susan worked for many years for Mobil Oil and then as administrative assistant to director of human resources for NYS Department of Mental Health in Albany. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, she loved to play golf and was a member of Battenkill Country Club, loved to read and take long walks and spend time with her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was devoted to helping her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Virginia Cronin; one brother, Michael Cronin; and her stepfather, Leo Flynn.
Survivors include her loving brother, Jeremiah (Margaret) Cronin of Greenwich; sister-in-law, Frances Cronin of Greenwich; six nieces and nephews, Colleen (Erik) Cronin Andersen, Jeremiah (Sarah) Cronin, Sarah Cronin (Bryan) Kloos, Christopher Cronin, Benjamin (Angela) Cronin and Matthew (Alicja) Cronin; and several great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hill St., Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donations in Susan’s name may be made to Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.
Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.