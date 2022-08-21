Susan E. Buffington

June 2, 1945 - Aug. 13, 2022

NEW HARTFORD — Susan E. Buffington, age 77, of New Hartford and formerly of Glens Falls died Aug. 13, 2022. She was born in Rensselaer, NY a daughter of Benjamin and Mildred Erlich.

Susan was educated at Van Rensselaer High School, Wells College (BA, English), the University of Montana (MA, English), and SUNY Adelphi (MSW). Susan married Malcolm Buffington in 1969 in Missoula, MT.

Susan worked as Substance Abuse Counselor, college instructor, and licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) over a long career. She believed in helping others improve their lives through re-writing their stories.

In 1979 she co-authored the book Bridging the Years: Glens Falls, NY. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with family, writing haiku, reading and watching baseball.

She is survived by Malcolm; two children: Andrew (Traci) Buffington, New Hartford and Rachael (John) Baldanza, Rochester: and two grandchildren: Nora and Ben; Susan is survived by her brother, Phllip and Rosemary Erlich, Rensselaer; brother-in-law Ernie Mann (Janice); and her niece Ellen Santana; and nephew Steven Mann. She was predeceased by her sister Janice (Erlich) Mann.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Central New York Cardiology as well as the staff at St. Elizabeth's. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Way of the Mohawk Valley.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of family. Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams, & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford. For online expressions of sympathy go to fwefh.com.