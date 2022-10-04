Jan. 15, 1942—Sept. 24, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Susan (Donaldson) Howe, 80, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 after a long illness.

Born January 15, 1942, in North Hudson, she was the daughter of Edward Donaldson and Beatrice Proctor.

Susan graduated from Schroon Lake Central School and joined the United States Marines. She completed basic training in Paris Island, SC and was stationed in San Diego, CA. Susan was honorably discharged in August of 1963.

She enjoyed her CB friends, playing on her computer and taking long rides to the reservation in Altona where she visited her special friends, the Rogers children.

In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her siblings: Lois Polly Harrington and Lewis Donaldson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa DeZalia (Brent) of Schroon Lake; grandchildren: Joseph DeZalia and Lexi DeZalia of Schroon Lake; great-grandson, Theo DeZalia of Schroon Lake; sister, Doralee Tessier of Glens Falls; brother, John Donaldson of Newark; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held on October 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at The Pines of Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their consistent care and comfort they provided Susan during her stay.

In loving memory of Susan, contributions may be made to The American Kidney Foundation at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.