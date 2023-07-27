May 15, 1964—July 25, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Susan (Davidson) Dane, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 15, 1964, in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of Hope (Ferri) Davidson and the late Francis Davidson.

Susan graduated from Salmon River High School.

On Aug. 15, 1987, Susan Davidson married Michael Dane in Nashau, NH.

She was an administrative assistant for many companies including Parson’s Dredging Project and most recently retired from Essity in South Glens Falls.

Susan loved listening to country music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her father, Susan was predeceased by her half-brother, Ricky Davidson.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 35 years, Michael Dane; children: Angela Frost (Brendan), Nicholas Dane (Britney), Danial Dane (Casey), and Hope Dane (Phillip); mother, Hope Marlow (Sonny); grandchildren: Cameron, Ryan, Brady, Keara, Elijah, Benjamin, Brooke, and Robert is on the way; sister, Gail Davidson; brother, Derek; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Susan’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To view Susan’s Book of Memories or post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.