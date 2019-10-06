July 6, 1946 — Oct. 4, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Susan (Cramer) O’Sick, 73, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family following a difficult bout with cancer.
Born July 6, 1946 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Caroline (Zlobl) Cramer.
Susan attended Fort Edward High School and was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church.
She worked and retired from General Electric after 40 years of service and had started to enjoy her winters with her husband at her home in Naples, Florida, where they had many friends, until his passing earlier this year. She also looked forward to spending time with her sisters by going on “sisters weekends” at their camps, visiting the casinos and having fun together. Susan also loved the times she spent golfing with the love of her life, Micky, and her two sons, Mark and Michael. In the last few years, Susan became quite an artist, doing most of her artwork in Florida.
In addition to her parents, Susan is predeceased by her husband, Michael “Micky” O’Sick; her sister, Sheila McDonald; her brothers-in-law, Peter O’Sick and Thomas Ingalls; and her mother-in-law, Marjorie Frawley.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael T. O’Sick and his wife, Jan, and Mark T. O’Sick; her sisters, Phyllis Rea and her husband, Ronald, and Carol Ingalls; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Tyler and her husband, Roy, Marjorie Durkee and her husband, Bill, and Victoria Plude and her husband, Tom; her brothers-in-law, Stephen O’Sick and James McDonald; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. following the calling hours.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Susan’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ginger and the whole team at High Peaks Hospice for all their care and compassion during Susan’s illness.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan O'Sick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
