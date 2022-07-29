Sept. 7, 1951—July 26, 2022

PUTNAM STATION — Susan Carol (Wagner) Blood, 70, of Putnam Station, NY passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 with her daughters by her side as she left to be reunited with her husband, Billy.

Susan was born on Sept. 7, 1951 and grew up in Huntington Station on Long Island. She attended Walt Whitman high school where she met one of her lifelong best friends, Mary Jane.

After graduation, she was the manager at a local department store called G&Gs. This is where she would meet her other lifelong friend, Lisa Jo. Susan and her parents would come north to vacation to Huletts Landing and spend time in Lake George often with close friends.

Her and her parents moved from the island to upstate New York in the ‘70s where they had a local contractor build them their little dream retirement home. She would end up dating that local contractor, and on Oct. 30, 1982, they were married and would go on to have their two daughters, Kristie and Katie.

Susan focused on being a stay-at-home mom and was the bookkeeper for Bill Blood Construction for many years. She also worked with her PIC aka partner in crime, Marge Cross, at Rainbow Nursery School for many years which she treasured. She kept in touch with and cherished relationships built with some of her “Rainbow Kids.”

Susan was active in many local groups including summer programs, PTO, and Junior Miss to name a few. When her children were growing up, she was not just any ordinary mom, she was the mom that everybody wanted to have and she welcomed them all as her own!

Susan could throw a party like no one else could! Over the top was just the norm for her! She orchestrated the most amazing events whether they be in fancy hotels, or at our beloved lakefront property on Champlain, The Point. She was an amazing cook and baker among many other talents. There were many dishes that “Susie” was known for, but probably most famous was her Mexican lasagna! She had a huge appreciation for German food in particular as her mother immigrated to this country from Germany.

She loved vacationing in Maine, aminals (yes, I spelled that correctly), lighthouses, her birds, and sunflowers!

Anything she did, especially for her children, family, and friends, was always made to be special and very, very “extra.” One of her goals in life was to make people happy and feel special which she succeeded in doing countless times over! She adopted many people into her life as family and treated them as such!

Just when you thought Susan’s heart could not get any bigger, her grandchildren would arrive and she would soon become the most amazing Mimi ever! She cherished and lived for her grandchildren. they were her world and always made a point to make sure they knew it!

Susan is predeceased by her husband, William “Billy”, of nearly 40 years, and her parents, Richard and Christa. She is survived by her daughters: Kristie (Mark) and Katie (Joel) and their husbands; her mother-in-law, Belva; her grandchildren: Reid, Dayton, Faith, and Levi; her dear cousin, Karyn; dearest friends: Marge, Lisa Jo, Sharon, and Mary Jane; and many other special friends and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga, NY. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Putnam Presbyterian Church in Putnam Station, NY at 1 p.m. with the burial to follow at the family plot at Meadow Knoll Cemetery. A reception at Blood’s Point will follow.

Many causes were near and dear to her heart! In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Bill Blood Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Rhyan Towne Memorial Scholarship Fund, St. Jude’s, or Friends Comforting Friends.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.