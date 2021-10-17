May 16, 1953—Oct. 14, 2021

BALLSTON SPA — Susan C. (Wood) Daltilio, 68, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Capstone Center in Amsterdam after a long battle with cancer.

Born May 16, 1953, she was the daughter of Betty (Middleton) Wood, and the late John Wood.

Susan graduated from Argyle Central School, Class of 1971. She was employed by TV Data for many years, and served in the accounts payable department at the Shenendahowa School District.

Susan was a loving and caring woman who had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed watching TV and playing on her computer. Most of all, Susan loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could.

In addition to her father, Susan was predeceased by her brother, James Wood, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Rick Daltilio, her mother, Betty Wood, her daughter Lisa Crandall (Ray), her son Ron Daltilio, her grandson, Derrick Crandall, her niece and nephew, Jon Wood and Becky Wood, as well as several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the family cemetery at 344 County Route 43, Argyle, NY.

Memorial donations in Susan’s name can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ballston Spa, 22 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020, or to the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Rd., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

