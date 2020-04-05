Susan Ann 'Susie' Kaveny

She loved watching TV, the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. Her favorite holiday time was searching for Easter eggs in her crocs with her five grandnieces, whom she simply adored.

Those left to miss her are her siblings, Robert L. (Marilyn) Kaveny Jr. of Florida and Margaret Nims of Kingsbury; her nephews, Adam (Jenn) Nims and Chad (Trisha Sawyer) Nims, all of Hartford; her five grandnieces, Ally, Karlee and Tori Nims, Ava Nadeau and Lilly Nims; several cousins, including, Kathy Gillis and family of Victor and Dr. Amy Gillis and family of San Francisco; two very special friends, Deborah and Pat Norris and their children and Donna Zobie and her family.

Susan may you rest in peace. Your body is now healed, and your soul is set free. May you now fly with the angels till we meet again. We miss you and will always have you in our hearts. As her sister always said, “See you later alligator and she would respond “After while Crocodile.”

Susan’s family wishes to thank the staff at the Pines for the wonderful care and compassion given to Susan and her family. They made her feel at home and loved.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Catholic services will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Kingsbury Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.