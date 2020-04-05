Aug. 26, 1951 — April 1, 2020
KINGSBURY — Susan Ann “Susie” Kaveny, 68, of Kingsbury, died peacefully from brain cancer, at The Pines in Glens Falls, surrounded by love on April Fool’s Day, April 1, 2020.
Born on Aug. 26, 1951 in Canandaigua, she joined her parents, the late Robert L. and Dorothy Mary (Smith) Kaveny Sr. in heaven.
In 1969, Susan graduated from Hudson Falls High School and soon after began her life-long career at Macy’s Department Store in Colonie.
Susan had a great love for animals, especially her four cats. She treated them as if they were her children. She also loved her horse, Spring. Susan spent many hours riding and brushing her horse’s beautiful coat. She shared her love of horses with Colleen O’Rourke and enjoyed spending time with her and her dog, Haylee in Vermont.
Susan enjoyed listening to the peepers in the spring, watching fireflies and taking rides in the country with her family. One of her favorite drives was along the Tow Path where she watched and took photos of big birds of prey, the ospreys and hawks, turtles and ducks. It was a special time for Susan to go on whale watches and eating seafood in Cape Cod and Maine. She loved spending time at the ocean. Finally, she enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, having her first cup of coffee in the morning and an occasional sip of Bailey’s Irish Cream.
She loved watching TV, the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. Her favorite holiday time was searching for Easter eggs in her crocs with her five grandnieces, whom she simply adored.
Those left to miss her are her siblings, Robert L. (Marilyn) Kaveny Jr. of Florida and Margaret Nims of Kingsbury; her nephews, Adam (Jenn) Nims and Chad (Trisha Sawyer) Nims, all of Hartford; her five grandnieces, Ally, Karlee and Tori Nims, Ava Nadeau and Lilly Nims; several cousins, including, Kathy Gillis and family of Victor and Dr. Amy Gillis and family of San Francisco; two very special friends, Deborah and Pat Norris and their children and Donna Zobie and her family.
Susan may you rest in peace. Your body is now healed, and your soul is set free. May you now fly with the angels till we meet again. We miss you and will always have you in our hearts. As her sister always said, “See you later alligator and she would respond “After while Crocodile.”
Susan’s family wishes to thank the staff at the Pines for the wonderful care and compassion given to Susan and her family. They made her feel at home and loved.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Catholic services will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Kingsbury Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.
The family suggests that memorial donations in Susan’s memory be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, P.O. Box 171, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
