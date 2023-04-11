Jan. 14, 1953—April 8, 2023

HADLEY — Susan A. Fuller, 70, of First Avenue, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her home following a brief illness.

Born on Jan. 14, 1953 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Patricia (Nevens) Chandler.

Sue graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She was first employed at J&J Shirt Factory in Glens Falls for several years and also managed several businesses in the area, including a gas station, a motel, an auto parts store, and then a donut shop in Lake Luzerne.

More recently, Sue worked at the CB Sports Factory in Queensbury and Cudney’s Dry Cleaners. Her last job was as an Inspector for Sun Hydraulics in Bradenton, FL.

Susan loved her horses and horseback riding. She was an avid bowler, and won many bowling tournaments over the years. She also enjoyed family picnics at the Sacandaga and enjoyed her time spent with her kids and grandkids.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Steven Fuller.

Survivors include two children: David Fuller (Alison) of Hadley and Wendy Deuel (Kenny) of Hadley; three grandchildren: Kelly Fuller of Ballston Spa, Sidney Fuller of Corinth and Alivia Deuel of Hadley; six siblings: Caroline Sutton (Steve) of Corinth, Richard Chandler of Lake Luzerne, Lloyd Chandler, Jr. of Bradenton, FL, Linda Davis of South Glens Falls, Margaret Lawson (Bill) of Bradenton, FL, and Jim Chandler of Edinburg; one uncle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.