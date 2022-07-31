July 7, 1959—July 26, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Susan A. Canale, 63, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Susan was born in Glens Falls on July 7, 1959, the daughter of the late Albert J. and Frieda R. (Henderson) Tessino.

She received a B.S. Degree in nursing and spent her career as a caring and compassionate registered nurse. When on vacation, she enjoyed the beach, visiting museums and a nice lobster dinner.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Nicholas Tessino.

Survivors include her two sons: Matthew Canale and Philip Canale, of Glens Falls; and a brother, Stephen A. Tessino of Philadelphia, PA; also nephew Daniel Tessino; and niece Jennifer Tessino Nielsen, both of Arlington, VA; and several cousins.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. A prayer service will be held at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.