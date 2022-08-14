May 27, 1954—Aug. 6, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Suella Jane (Needham) Rogers, 68, of Warrensburg, NY, daughter of the late Raymond Needham and Alice (Wood) Needham, left this world on Aug. 6, 2022.

Suella came into this world on May 27, 1954 at Glens Falls Hospital. Suella was a lifelong resident of the Warrensburg area and graduated from Warrensburg Central School.

Over the years she held various jobs ranging from a lawyer’s secretary and a waitress, to operating her own pet shop, LePetite Pet Shop, for many years in Warrensburg. Later in life she clerked at Cumberland Farms and was a CNA at several local nursing homes. Sue enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, knitting, crocheting and cross stitch.

Besides her father, Suella was predeceased by her brother Garry C. Needham.

Suella is survived by her mother Alice M. Needham; son Jason R. Rogers; sister Sheila (Mike) Mender; granddaughters: Samantha Rogers and Cassandra Rogers; and four nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Suella’s memory can be made to a pet shelter of one’s choice.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.

