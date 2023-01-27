MINERVA — Sue Montgomery Corey, 64, of Minerva died on Jan. 24, 2023 at her home. She fought a long and tough battle against cancer. Born in Potsdam, NY, Sue then grew up in Altona.

The eldest of five, Sue’s wisdom and kindness made her the perfect role model for her four siblings, a job that she held dear. Her guidance will truly be missed by her two sisters and two brothers. On her family’s farm, she gained a distaste for the chickens who would assault her while she gathered eggs.

Sue attended Altona Central School and then, after graduating from Northern Adirondack Central High School in 1976, she attended and graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, where she received a B.A. in government and environmental studies. In 1993, Sue received a M.S. degree in technical communications from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She then moved with her family to Minerva.

In 2003 Sue and her husband were named Citizens of the Year. In 2009, Sue became the first female Supervisor of the Town of Minerva. She was involved in the Minerva Service Organization and later became Minerva Central School’s Odyssey of the Mind Coach for about 15 years. For the past eight years, Sue had been the Director of the Indian Lake Theater.

In 2016, Sue was also named as the Democratic Election Commissioner of Essex County. When she became too ill to continue in these jobs, she had to leave them, which was very difficult for her.

Sue was Protector and Supporter of her family: “Where are your mittens” and participating in both fez- and Cat in the Hat-wearing at the high school graduations of her kids. Caregiver: being the best listener. Adventurous: always willing to try new foods and heading on cross-country business trips with her children mixing business and pleasure. Competitive: piping up to answer Jeopardy clues while in another room cooking. An amazing grandmother: taking her granddaughter to see her first-ever movie. Collector: of costume jewelry, vintage clothing, with an extensive collection of old glassware, especially Depression glass. Epicurean: “dry red wine and plain old Lays potato chips, please.” Artiste: folder of origami, including peace cranes and hopping frogs. Knower of Celebrities: in possession of a poem written to her by one Viggo Mortensen while both attended St. Lawrence University.

Besides her husband, Mike Corey of Minerva; Sue is survived by her daughter, Emma of Goshen, NY, her son, Eben (Janine) of Glenmont, NY; and two grandchildren: Nora and Garreth; puppy, Freya; and cat, Nuckie Thompson. She is also survived by her mother, Ellen; sister, Karen; sister, Laurie and her husband Greg; and her brothers: Bill and Tom. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and their families, and is predeceased by her father, Michael.

Friends may call on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m., at the Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842. After the calling hours, at 3 p.m., the family is inviting everyone to join them at the Minerva Community Center next to the Minerva Town Hall for a celebration of Sue’s life.

Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Mike, Eben, and Emma would like to thank the staff at the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Doctor Charles Yun and Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Freligh. The family would also like to express its thanks to High Peaks Hospice for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations in Sue’s memory can go to the charity of one’s choice, or to one or more of the following: the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, the Indian Lake Theater, 13 West Main St,, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.