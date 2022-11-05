Feb. 4, 1962—Nov. 2, 2022

BALLSTON SPA — Sue (Merchant) Rafferty, 60, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. She was born on Feb. 4, 1962, in Niskayuna, NY.

Sue graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in 1980 and had completed numerous college computer courses.

She was a certified NY State Police Information Network Computer Instructor. She began her career in law enforcement in 1989 serving under Saratoga County District Attorney David Waite and remained at the D.A.’s Office for the next 30 plus years, serving as Principal Account Clerk.

After her retirement from the D.A. Office, Sue worked part time as a Court Clerk for the Town of Ballston Justice Court. Throughout her career she was a registered Democrat and CSEA Union Member. She was a member of the NYS Magistrates Society.

She was known as the “Candy Lady” by her friends and colleagues because she always kept a “free and help yourself” bowl of candy on her office desk.

Sue met her husband Larry in 1981, and they were wed in 1987 in Indian Lake, NY.

She was a member of the Ballston Area Seniors, AARP, the Adirondack Bluegrass League, and a life member of the American Association for Nudist Recreation.

Sue enjoyed collecting miniature Teddy Bear statuettes, crocheting, craft fairs, and genealogy.

Her cats were her special kids, and she was a longtime member of the Humane Society.

Sue is survived by her husband, Larry A. Rafferty; mother, Barbara Merchant; brother, Charles Merchant; sister, Kathy Zinnsar (Ray); stepsons: William Rafferty, Walter Rafferty, and Patrick Rafferty; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brandon, Kiah, Hannah, and Damien; great-grandchildren: Phoebie, Stella, Tristan, and Layla. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Merchant.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com