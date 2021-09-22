Sue Levine

Jan. 8, 1939—Sept. 18, 2021

ALBANY — Sue Levine, dedicated wife and mother, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Albany Medical Center at the age of 82. For the past several years, she had been living in Albany in senior housing, minutes from her daughter, Lisa. Sue was diagnosed with leukemia last year and was recently hospitalized for complications related to her diagnosis.

Sue was born January 8, 1939 to Henry and Helen Patack. She and her brother, Louis, were raised in Albany. Sue attended Lasell Junior College and Mildred Elly Secretarial School.

Sue met her husband, Marshall, in Troy, married in 1961, and settled in Glens Falls where they lovingly raised their three children and many adored pets. She truly adored bringing new pets into the home and making them part of the family.

Sue worked at several local businesses over the years, including Honigsbaum’s and Mohan’s, where she enjoyed socializing with co-workers and chatting with customers.

Sue was a talented artist and drew portraits of her grandchildren and the family pets over the years.