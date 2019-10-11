Oct. 27, 1955 — Oct. 7, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Sue Anne Montena, 63 died Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, New Hampshire after a sudden illness.
Born Oct. 27, 1955 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Anne (Sawyer) Murphy.
Sue was an administrative professional for the U.S. Air Force Recruiting in Queensbury for 42 years.
Sue loved family gatherings, especially Christmas and all that went with it, from the cooking and baking to wrapping the many gifts and setting up the tree. Her hobbies included skiing, making her well-loved spaghetti sauce, monarch butterflies, hummingbirds and her Yorkie, Kina. Sue will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her step-father, David Vanderwarker.
Survivors include her husband, Martin Montena of Queensbury; one son, Marc (Kelly Rensing) Timmons of Lake George; one daughter, Ashley (James Reddick) Betit of Queensbury; one brother, Kenneth (Helen) Murphy, III of Chestertown; two sisters, Lynne (Richard) Gipp of Galway, Jill (Joe) Denton of Chestertown; one step-sister, Elizabeth (Ron Bouchard) Libby of Dayton, Maine; three grandchildren, Kason Goddard, Kyleigh Timmons, and James Reddick, Jr.; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ronald Allen officiating. Interment will be at Chester Rural Cemetery, State Route 9, Chestertown, NY.
Memorials may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
