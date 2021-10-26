July 3, 1937—October 23, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Sue Ann Brown, 84, of Sue Ann Drive, passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 23, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born July 3, 1937 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Cass and Esther (Eldridge) McCloskey, where they lived on the family farm in Wevertown.

She is survived by her four children: Robin Herrington and her husband, Rodney of Warrensburg, JoAnn Kokoletsos of Warrensburg, Jane Bruce and her husband, Matt of Queensbury, and Michael Kokoletsos and his fiancee, Tammy Pagana of Queensbury; one beloved granddaughter, Heather Lewis; as well as cousins, Bill and Sue Rawson.

At Sue’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.

She will be laid to rest in Warrensburg Cemetery.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.