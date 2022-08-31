Sue A. Eggleston

Aug. 2, 1945—Aug. 25, 2022

MONTANA — Sue Anne (Center) Eggleston, 77, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August, 25, 2022 at her home in Montana. She was born on August 2, 1945 in Glens Falls to the late Pauline (Wood) Harvey and John Center.

Sue attended Queensbury High School. She also attended Adirondack Beauty School and had a private salon in Hudson Falls.

She had a natural caregiving ability, the eldest of seven children, she often helped her mother care for her younger siblings. Sue was a woman small in stature but strong and respected by many and happy to be the central figure in the lives of her family.

Sue enjoyed spending time with family, painting, gardening and shopping. She loved to travel and seek new adventures with her husband Edgar. Together they supported veterans organizations and participated in club activities as they traveled amongst their homes in NY, SC, MT, and TN.

She looked forward to family visits, especially catching up on what her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were accomplishing. These memories are held in the hearts of her loved ones and cherished by all. No matter where Sue lived, her family always knew she was just a phone call away.

In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her step-fathers, William Gilman and Bert Harvey. She was also predeceased by her loving husband Edgar H. Eggleston, Jr., her sister Glenda (Center) Floyd, brother John “Bucky” Center, two of Edgar’s children Cheryl Lynn Eggleston and Edgar H. Eggleston III as well as her granddaughter Athena Clark.

Sue is survived by her sisters: Diana (Robert) Porlier, and Paulette (Harry) McDonald; brothers: Roland (Colleen) Gilman, and Stephen Gilman; her children: Dennis (Wendy) Mabb of Kingsport, TN, Darin Mabb of Queensbury, NY, Deais (Paul) Clark of Helena, MT, Deanne Healy of Wilton, NY, Sam Willard of Pelion, SC, Lisa (Bill) Harrington of Hudson Falls, NY, Tammy (Vince) Bloomfield of Argyle, NY, Phyllis (Robert) Cleveland of Queensbury, NY and William (Michael) Eggleston of Nashville, TN; her grandchildren: Kory, Dennis, Travis, Arica, Kimberly, Jessica, Paul II, James, Jacarus, Robert, Jace, Kendra, Hanna, Arionna, Ronald, Laura, and James Edgar; she is also survived by many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Burial service for Sue and her husband Edgar will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

While Sue and Edgar’s family grieves their loss of these two wonderful people, they are choosing to remember them in a way that honors their life. They invite friends and family to join them for a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial at the Calvary Church, 100 Sherman Ave. in Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their names to the Pearl Street American Legion, Hudson Falls, NY.