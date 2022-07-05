Nov. 26, 1940 — June 27, 2022

Stuart Robert “Stu” Maguire, longtime business owner of Stu Maguire’s Equipment Sales, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Born November 26, 1940 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late Walter S .and Charlotte Perry Maguire.

Stu attended Syracuse Schools, was a graduate of Smith Tech Class of 1958, and attended Oswego College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, NY Air National Guard 174th TFG from 1963-1969, and was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1976-1981.

In 1971 he purchased Sparling’s Garage in Bacon Hill and in 1977 expanded his repair shop and auto salvage yard to its current location, Stu Maguire’s Equipment Sales Inc., Route 4, Greenwich. The business has been there ever since, with his son Scott as his business partner.

He has been a member and former president of the NYS Dismantlers Association, member and former president of Hudson Mohawk Chapter American Truck Historical Society, member and former regional vice president of American Truck Historical Society, member of Uncle Sam Chapter Antique Truck Club of America, and member of the American Legion Post #278 in Schuylerville.

Stu was a member of Empire State Bottle Collectors Association and National Association of Milk Bottle Collectors. Stu started his love of collecting milk bottles at the young age of 7. He had one of the largest private collections of milk bottles in New York state with over 10,000 bottles cataloged. He had bottles from each of the 50 states and bottles from at least 10 different countries.

Stu was made honorary member of Schuyler Hose and was a member and former president of Schuyler Hose Company, past president of the Schuylerville Lions Club, and a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Home Lodge in Schuylerville and Rising Sun Lodge in Saratoga Springs.

Survivors include his son, Scott P. Maguire (Shannon Celeste) of Greenwich; daughter, Cindy VanSutphen of Schenectady; grandchildren: Terry, Justine and Amanda; great-grandchildren: Jarron and Juniper; sister, Meredith (Jon) Lehman of MA; one niece, Maria; one nephew, Daniel; and his special friend, Sandra Wilcox of Syracuse.

Stu would like to extend thanks to his team of caregivers from HCR, Hospice, the Rescue Squad, his son Scott, and Shannon. Very special and heartfelt thanks go out from Stu and his family to his private duty home health care aide Debbie Smith who oversaw all of Stu’s daily care routine.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

There will be no calling hours at Stu’s request.

A celebration of Stu’s life will be held at the Old Saratoga American Legion Post #278 Schuylerville, following the service at the cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the American Truck Historical Society, 10380 Ambassador Dr., Suite 101, Kansas City, MO 64153, or the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.