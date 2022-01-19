Stuart J. Staude

Sept. 28, 1952 - Jan. 15, 2022

GLENVILLE — Stuart J. Staude, 69, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022 at home with his loving family at his side.

Born in Troy, NY on Sept. 28, 1952, he was the son of the late Gerhard and Celia V. (Weeden) Staude. Upon graduating from Hoosic Valley Central High School, Stuart enrolled in Alfred State College where he received a degree in agricultural landscape design. In 1972, Stuart enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served overseas before being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1975. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth "Betty" Loszynski on Aug. 17, 1973 in Johnsonville, NY. Stu spent his career in the agricultural services field eventually taking over ownership of his father-in-law's business, Valley Feed Service, in 1993, and that same year he and his family settled in Glenville, NY. He was a proud member of both the American Legion and Valley Falls VFW. Stu loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. His friends and family will remember his enduring optimism, extroverted personality, and readiness to help whenever needed.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Betty Staude; daughter, Jennifer Staude of Clifton Park, NY and son, Ryan Staude of Burbank, CA; his brother, Eric Staude of Johnsonville, NY and his two sisters: Michelle (John) Hoag of Johnsonville and Elizabeth (Stephen) Lloyd of Keesville, NY and the late Sandra Harrington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is extended to his home health aides, Keisha, Megan and Shened'a, who provided excellent care for him, and also Community Hospice, especially his nurse, Jenny.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 10 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, New York. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, New York. Interment with military honors will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, New York at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities Disabilities Services, 1 Park Place #200 Albany, NY 12205 or Wildwood Programs, 1190 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham, NY 12110.

Online condolences to the Staude Family at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.