Aug. 28, 1926—April 20, 2023

HULETTS LANDING—Stiling Ferguson “Ty” Knight, 96, resident of Huletts Landing, NY, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, surrounded by family.

Ty was born in Springfield, MA, on August 28, 1926. As a boy, he attended the one-room Red Schoolhouse in Huletts Landing, NY, and was always an avid reader. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1943.

At seventeen years old, Ty enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Europe, as a Browning Automatic Rifle Specialist, with the 4th Infantry Division. He was awarded medals and citations, including Bronze Service Stars for Campaigns in Germany and Central Europe, the Combat Infantry Badge, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Belgian Fourragere and Presidential Unit Citation for his unit’s action in the Battle of the Bulge demonstrating exceptional heroism in accomplishing its mission under extremely difficult and hazardous conditions.

After serving in World War II, Ty graduated from Columbia University, School of General Studies, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He had a successful career as a Research Chemist for Best Foods, a Division of CPC International. Ty was an Organic Chemist and held several patents on edible oils that were essential to the development of Best Foods’ products such as Mazola® Corn Oil.

Ty met his beloved wife of 66 years, Delphine (Del) Wagner Knight, in Huletts Landing, when they were teenagers. After Ty returned from serving in World War II, Del and Ty married on June 4, 1955. They raised their family in Forest Hills, NY, and Huletts Landing.

Ty was a devoted, loving and supportive son, husband, father and grandfather. He was a protector and champion of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends listening, advising and encouraging them to succeed in their endeavors and try new adventures.

Ty loved reading books, especially on military history and politics, researching, writing, sharing ideas, playing golf, swimming and boating on Lake George, walking in the woods and gazing out at the Lake, as well as visiting with friends and neighbors.

Ty was predeceased by his beloved wife, Del, his parents, Winthrop Proctor and Edith Babb Knight, his brother, David Winthrop Knight, and his sister, Molly Knight Minon. He is survived by his children: Delphine Knight (Sean) Brown of Darien, CT, and Dr. William Stiling Gerard (Emia) Knight of Port Washington, NY; his grandchildren: Derek William Chan Knight, Ian Wagner Brown, Caitlin Chan Knight and Delphine Marie Brown; as well as many treasured nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Friday, April 28, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

Mass of Christian Burial Funeral will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY.

Interment will be Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Clemons Cemetery, in Clemons, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad or the Wounded Warrior Project, in memory of Ty Knight.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.