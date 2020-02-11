Jan. 26, 1956 — Feb. 7, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Stewart W. Gates Jr., 64, of Glens Falls, New York, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1956 at Glens Falls Hospital, son to Stewart W. Gates Sr. and Patricia A. Gates of Glens Falls.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia; his wife, Penny; and his beloved children, Justin (Melissa) and their children Alexandra and Mason Gates, Jarod (Kara) Gates, and Jessica Gates and her fiancé William Clary-Brown. He also leaves behind his sister, Laurie Gates, Ronald (Susan) Gates and their children Caleb (Brianna) Gates, and Cody Gates, and his sister, Kathy Gates and her daughter, Maggie Bolgiano. We also like to acknowledge his close friends Mel Randall, Joe Ducharme, Mary Persuitti and Tim Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stewart Gates Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Rocco Persuitti.
Stew graduated from Glens Falls High in 1975 and played football for the Glens Falls Indians. Immediately after his high school graduation, Stew enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served honorably for four years. He absolutely loved serving his country as a Guardsman which led to his lifelong passion for lighthouses and the ocean, especially the Maine coast.
For the remainder of his career, he was a well-respected papermaker. Stew was a member of the Elks Club of Queensbury and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Stew loved to watch and follow college sports and he regularly rooted for the Redskins, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. He also enjoyed refinishing old furniture, puttering around his home, and loved working on outdoor projects in the yard. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, friends, and grandchildren hosting family barbecues in is backyard, making sure the mountains were blue. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Stew was also a history buff and appreciated a good documentary or history book.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Burial with full military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
A special thank you to the Glens Falls Hospital, Tower 2, nursing staff for their loving care and support. We also would like to thank the High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate care provided during his final days of life.
Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
For those who wish a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
