Jan. 26, 1956 — Feb. 7, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Stewart W. Gates Jr., 64, of Glens Falls, New York, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1956 at Glens Falls Hospital, son to Stewart W. Gates Sr. and Patricia A. Gates of Glens Falls.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia; his wife, Penny; and his beloved children, Justin (Melissa) and their children Alexandra and Mason Gates, Jarod (Kara) Gates, and Jessica Gates and her fiancé William Clary-Brown. He also leaves behind his sister, Laurie Gates, Ronald (Susan) Gates and their children Caleb (Brianna) Gates, and Cody Gates, and his sister, Kathy Gates and her daughter, Maggie Bolgiano. We also like to acknowledge his close friends Mel Randall, Joe Ducharme, Mary Persuitti and Tim Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stewart Gates Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Rocco Persuitti.

Stew graduated from Glens Falls High in 1975 and played football for the Glens Falls Indians. Immediately after his high school graduation, Stew enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served honorably for four years. He absolutely loved serving his country as a Guardsman which led to his lifelong passion for lighthouses and the ocean, especially the Maine coast.