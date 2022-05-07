Steven Wooddell

Oct. 13, 1975 - May 4, 2022

FORT ANN — Steven Wooddell, 46, of Fort Ann, passed away unexpectedly of heart complications on May 4, 2022 at The Glens Falls Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1975, the son of Michael and Louise Wooddell. He graduated from Hartford Central School. As a boy he worked on the family dairy farm but while still in school he enrolled in the BEST program at BOCES and became interested in carpentry which he made his career.

In addition to his parents, survivors include a son Steven; a stepson Nick; the love of his life Billie Como; sister Michelle and husband Bill; sister Tina and husband Mike; and a brother Paul and wife Mel all of Hartford; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be at The Mason Funeral Home on George Street in Fort Ann on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. for anyone who wishes to extend their condolences.

Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford at a later time.