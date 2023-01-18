Oct. 28, 1955—Jan. 10, 2023

FORT EDWARD — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 Steven W. Deyette, Sr. passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family at the age of 67.

Steven was born to Leon and Catherine Deyette (Larsen) on Oct. 28, 1955.

Steven leaves behind is beloved heart-broken wife, Kathleen Deyette (Sargent) of 24 years; and his children: Steven Deyette, Jr., his wife Ashley, Joshua Deyette, Darren Holcomb, Jeffrey Chappelle, Jr. and Kristen Chappelle. Steven’s siblings include: Donna Ciccone, Sharon Kendall and her husband Walter, Leon “Chipper” Deyette and wife Nancy, Debbie Deyette, Carol Underwood and her husband Norm. His grandchildren who he called his “babies” include: Gracie, Olivia, Noah, Lilly; and step-grandchildren: Halie and Sophia. Steven also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, an uncle, and cousins.

Steven joined the Army in 1979, initially stationed in Panama. He was a tank driver and mechanic. After serving four years, he then continued in the Army Reserves.

He also learned the Deyette family blacktop trade, enjoying the hard work. Eventually he went on to obtain his CDL and went on to become a truck driver enjoying the challenge of maneuvering and driving heavy equipment.

When Steven wasn’t hard at work, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife Kathleen, dog Cooper and his brother Chipper. He also enjoyed relaxing, sitting on their deck or just sitting watching the westerns he loved. He prided himself on his meticulous lawn care regimen. He was an avid Yankees and Vikings fan and loved cruising around together with his wife on his Harley lowrider motorcycle. Prior to his health decline he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Steven and his wife Kathleen shared many adventures over the years including four wheeling, vacationing in Hampton Beach, St. Thomas and sharing rum drinks on the beach and climbing coconut trees. Steven’s boys will deeply miss not having him just a phone call away just to chit chat or provide guidance and advice. Steven shared a special bond with each of his siblings including his four sisters from FL and especially his only brother, Chipper, treasuring every moment spent with them.

Steven was an easygoing man that wasn’t afraid to give it to you straight. He had the biggest heart and was always ready and willing to help others. Steven was a joy to be around as his quick wit and amazing sense of humor could light up a room with smiles and laughter. His life motto was “Life is good.” He lived life on his own terms and lived it to the fullest up until the end. Steven’s family will forever miss his calm strength and laughter. He leaves a hole in his family’s hearts that won’t soon be filled. They will always be comforted by his devotion and innate ability to love them so deeply. Steven was happiest surrounded by his family and friends sharing moments of laughter and cracking jokes. He could render you speechless with his cutting one-liners. Many evenings were spent with Kathleen sitting by a campfire staring at the stars telling stories and enjoying each other’s company.

Steven’s strength while enduring so much pain was amazing. He was always more concerned with the effect it had on others. It will forever be a reminder of his deep love and devotion to the one’s closest to him. He was loved and deeply admired by his family, his wife’s heart is broken. The tears that have been shed feel like they will never stop. As in our marriage vows, “Death parted us but heaven will reunite us my king.”

The family would like to thank Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital — Jennifer (RN), Cassandra Frasier, you both helped me so much through this difficult time. We would like to thank Chris, Courtney, Rodney, Tom and especially Sue Havens for giving me strength.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future in honor of this great man! He requested “If they don’t have something nice to say about me then screw them, they don’t need to come.” We think that says it all. Please contact his wife or family for coming details if you would like to attend. Details will also be posted on Steve’s Facebook page when scheduled.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.