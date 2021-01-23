TICONDEROGA—Steven “Stevester” Paul Hadley, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, as a young man he worked as a farm hand.

When he turned 18, he joined the National Guard. Steven also worked at Whitehall Plywood, where he began one of his favorite past times, playing men’s softball for the company team. One of his fondest memories was travelling to Portland with the team for a competition. Steven remained employed with Whitehall Plywood after the company temporally closed production, as a security guard for the facility. On October 21, 1991 Steven became employed by International Paper in Ticonderoga, where he remained a dedicated employee for the last 29 years.

Besides softball, Steven enjoyed archery, fishing, golfing, NASCAR, Gas RC cars and Oh yeah, let’s not forget pizza! True to himself, Steven was a one-of-a-kind individual. A soft-spoken giant of a man with unmeasurable heart. A man that shared that heart, touching the hearts of his friends, his family and all his animals, as well as all the animals that were drawn to him. A true light in a world that needs one.

Steven was predeceased by his biological father, Paul.