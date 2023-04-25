Sept. 27, 1952—April 22, 2023

WEST RUTLAND, VT – Steven Roy Sanders, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home.

Born on September 27, 1952, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Roy Sanders and Lillie (Miller) Jackson.

Steven had much to say about his mentor and hero, Jack Hall. Together these two along with cousin, John Hall, spent happy times traveling to car shows.

He enjoyed countless hours restoring corvettes and tractors.

He worked as a Pipefitter through the local union #772 for many years and loved spending time with his union buddies.

There were two special people Steven loved to talk about and spend time with. His son, Shawn and grandson, Steven. He enjoyed the times they were able to travel together. Mostly, he enjoyed their friendship and company.

In addition to his parents, Steven was predeceased by his daughter, Adrian “Dee Dee” Petty; siblings: Eddie Jackson and Phoebe Tucker. Left to cherish his memory include his son, Shawn Petty (Sharisa); and daughter, Karen Petty Brooks. He was blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren. He is survived by six siblings: Sheila Hack (Tom), Leroy Sanders (Judy), Chet Sanders (Eilleen), Lucy Sosnowski (Mark), Margaret Hilton and Laura Thornton (Ben).

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Wilson House of East Dorset, VT. Please send through https//www.wilsonhouse.com.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.