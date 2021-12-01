Feb. 18, 1946—Nov. 28, 2021
TICONDEROGA — Steven R. Palmer, 75, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT.
Steve was born Feb. 18, 1946, in Ticonderoga, NY, the son of the late John and Helen (Donaldson) Palmer. Steve was also predeceased by his daughter Katrina.
Steve served as a SGT in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was a member of the Big Red One.
Steve was a former employee of the Town of Schroon, and a retired Millwright, who, after 25 years of service at International Paper Company, in Ticonderoga, was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Steve was an excellent mechanic and welder, sometimes known as “Tackleberry” by his many friends and co-workers. He was known as a Jack-Of-All-Trades who could fix almost anything for anyone who needed a hand.
Steve loved fishing, hunting, boating and reloading ammunition for family and friends. He was a member of the Hague Fish and Game Club, Northern Washington County Fish and Game Club, and the BPO Elks Lodge #1494 of Ticonderoga.
Steve is survived by his wife of 26 years Debra (Ezzo) Palmer; his daughter Shannon and Andy; his sister Susan (John) Kelly; his grandson Ethan Dancz; his stepdaughter Kristi LaFave; his aunt Jean Garfield; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
At Steve’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
The family requests memorials take the form of donations to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad or Lamoille Ambulance Service.
The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home is in charge of funeral of arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
