Steven Phillip Howk

July 9, 1957—April 15, 2021

GREENVILLE, TN—Steven passed from natural causes at his home in Greenville, TN on April 15, 2021.

He was the son of George L. Howk and Elizabeth A. Jones Howk. He was born in Granville, NY. He was predeceased by his brothers: Richard and George and an infant son, Aaron.

He is survived by three daughters: Emily Howk, Dr. Amy Howk and Mary Howk; his brothers: Ronald Howk, Kenneth Howk (Margaret) and Michael Howk (Tori); his sister, Linda Howk Smith (Jeffrey); four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private.