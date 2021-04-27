Steven Phillip Howk

July 9, 1957—April 15, 2021
GREENVILLE, TN—Steven passed from natural causes at his home in Greenville, TN on April 15, 2021.
He was the son of George L. Howk and Elizabeth A. Jones Howk. He was born in Granville, NY. He was predeceased by his brothers: Richard and George and an infant son, Aaron.
He is survived by three daughters: Emily Howk, Dr. Amy Howk and Mary Howk; his brothers: Ronald Howk, Kenneth Howk (Margaret) and Michael Howk (Tori); his sister, Linda Howk Smith (Jeffrey); four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.