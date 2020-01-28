Jan. 13, 1995 — Jan. 22, 2020
CORINTH — Steven Matthew Schraver Jr., 25, passed away unexpectedly at his parent’s home, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Born on Jan. 13, 1995 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Steven and Barbra (Eggleston) Schraver. He attended Corinth Central School and welding class at BOCES in Saratoga Springs.
He loved working for Lou Gallup of Gallup Concrete where he was presently employed.
Steven loved the outdoors. That was where he felt safe, camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. He was always on the go. Steven enjoyed being with people and was loved by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his sons and his brothers.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Lorna Eggleston; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Schraver; his maternal great grandparents, L. Mark and Shirley Eggleston.
Survivors include his parents, Steven and Barbra Schraver of Corinth; his beloved sons, Wyatt Mumblo and Marcus Schraver, both of Hudson Falls; his brothers, Kyle Eggleston of Gansevoort and Tanner Schraver of Corinth; his maternal grandparents, Stephen and Sonja Eggleston of South Carolina; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Schraver of Newcomb; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many friends all of whom will miss him greatly. Steve and his family always said to each other, “I will see you when I see you.”
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
There are no funeral services scheduled.
Private burial will be in the spring in Maplewood Cemetery in Corinth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven’s memory may be directed to the family to help with funeral expenses in care of Kyle Eggleston, 69 Traver Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
