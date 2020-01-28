Jan. 13, 1995 — Jan. 22, 2020

CORINTH — Steven Matthew Schraver Jr., 25, passed away unexpectedly at his parent’s home, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Born on Jan. 13, 1995 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Steven and Barbra (Eggleston) Schraver. He attended Corinth Central School and welding class at BOCES in Saratoga Springs.

He loved working for Lou Gallup of Gallup Concrete where he was presently employed.

Steven loved the outdoors. That was where he felt safe, camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. He was always on the go. Steven enjoyed being with people and was loved by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his sons and his brothers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Lorna Eggleston; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Schraver; his maternal great grandparents, L. Mark and Shirley Eggleston.