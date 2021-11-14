April 9, 1955—November 12, 2021

TICONDEROGA — Steven “Luke” Granger, 66, of Ticonderoga and formerly of Putnam Station, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

He was born in Ticonderoga on April 9, 1955, to Elsie (O’Dell) Granger and Harold S. Granger.

He was raised in Putnam, New York, where he enjoyed anything outdoors. Steve loved walking, hiking, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He loved bingo with his mother and helping his father around the house. He liked new adventures and new places. His favorite love has always been the water. Whether it was a pool, stream, lake or ocean, he was so happy and at peace near the water.

Steve was also a family member of Mountain Lake Services for many years. He loved being a part of their everyday lives. His “guys” at Birchwood held a huge place in his heart. He truly loved them.

Steve was predeceased by his father Harold, his mother Elsie, his brother David Granger, his brother Harold “Mort” Granger, and a sister Debbie Granger.

Steven is survived by his sister Gloria (Donald) Genier, his brother Douglas (Rose) Granger, a sister-in-law Francine Granger, and many nieces and nephews. Also, a very special nephew Jay Granger, whom he spent every Sunday, hanging out, laughing and causing mischief with. We will forever be grateful to have been touched by your beautiful soul, Uncle Luke.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Skip Trembley, pastor of the Lakeside Regional Church, will officiate.

