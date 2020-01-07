Aug. 14 1954 — Jan. 4, 2020
HADLEY — Steven J. Merrithew, 65, of North Shore Road, Hadley passed away at his home Jan. 4, 2020. Born Aug. 14, 1954 in Glens Falls he was the son of Donna (Smith) Merrithew and the late James W. “Chip” Merrithew. He was raised and and went to school in South Glens Falls.
Steven served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was stationed on the USS Coontz, the Navy’s 4th Farragut class guided missile destroyer. He was honorably discharged and earned the National Defense Service Metal.
After the Navy, he worked odd jobs. He found work at Glens Falls Hospital, where he worked for several years. He later went to work for Finch Pruyn Paper working in the converting department for 14 years. He left the mill to resume working in the kitchen as a cook for Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center until his retirement in 2016.
Steven enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding his four wheeler.
Survivors include wife of 31 years, Kathleen; his mother, Donna Merrithew of Fort Edward; three daughters, Melissa of Hudson Falls, Nicole (Gregory) Aldi of Albany and Kelly Merrithew-Chadwick ( Eric) of Glens Falls; one sister, Lisa Marcellus of Schuylerville; two brothers, Ron (Marlo) Merrithew of South Glens Falls and Roger of Glens Falls; five grandchildren, Tea Merrithew, Emilyn, Nathaniel and Everly Aldi and Jayce Chadwick of Glens Falls; also several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Steven’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A private burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Steven’s memory may be directed to CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Luzerne Hadley EMS, P.O. Box 558, Lake Luzerne NY 12846.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
