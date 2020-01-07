Aug. 14 1954 — Jan. 4, 2020

HADLEY — Steven J. Merrithew, 65, of North Shore Road, Hadley passed away at his home Jan. 4, 2020. Born Aug. 14, 1954 in Glens Falls he was the son of Donna (Smith) Merrithew and the late James W. “Chip” Merrithew. He was raised and and went to school in South Glens Falls.

Steven served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was stationed on the USS Coontz, the Navy’s 4th Farragut class guided missile destroyer. He was honorably discharged and earned the National Defense Service Metal.

After the Navy, he worked odd jobs. He found work at Glens Falls Hospital, where he worked for several years. He later went to work for Finch Pruyn Paper working in the converting department for 14 years. He left the mill to resume working in the kitchen as a cook for Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center until his retirement in 2016.

Steven enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding his four wheeler.