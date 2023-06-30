Steven G. Collyer

April 11, 1950 - June 27, 2023

GLENS FALLS - Steven G. Collyer of Glens Falls, passed away on June 27, 2023 after a long illness.

Steve was born April 11, 1950 to George and Muriel (Matott) Collyer in Albany, NY.

After Steve graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1968, he attended Adirondack Community College and Sir George Williams University in Montreal.

After graduation, he moved back to Glens Falls and started a career in graphic design and advertising.

In 1978, Steve married Pamela Sturges at the First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls. They had two children, Doug and Beth.

Steve was a partner in Lange, Collyer & Associates in Glens Falls from 1984–1995. Afterwards, Steve worked at Coneco Litho Graphics and Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Steve enjoyed his time as the Drum Major for Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums and with an 18th Century Revolutionary War reenacting group, His Majesty's Loyal Scots. In retirement, Steve worked as a living historian at Fort William Henry.

Steve was predeceased by his parents and two sisters: Susan Potter and Sally Sherwood. He is survived by his wife, Pam; and two children: Douglas and his wife Brandi of Plattsburgh and Beth Gilles and her husband Nate of Queensbury; his grandchildren include: Lucas and Madeline Gilles and Cora Collyer.

A private ceremony will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

