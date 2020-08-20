Steven Edward Lemery

Steven was known as Stevie by many. He was an amazingly resilient man with tons of passion for life. He knew what he wanted and had a way of letting people know how he wanted to live his life. His passion never ceased for bowling, his love of pizza, coffee, steak and beer. He would try to trick unexpected staff or nurses to get him what he wanted. He loved his mother dearly and his visits with her were truly special moments.

Stevie loved watching parades, having Tuesday night fire drills so he could see the rescue vehicles from his house and looking at all types of motor vehicles in his magazines and books. He would attend church on Sundays and sing his heart out! His love of music could be heard throughout the house. He loved to relax either in his room or on the porch and change the radio stations to hear his favorite songs. When he wasn’t listening to the radio, it was all about watching the rescue shows on TV, playing bowling games on his tablet or looking at his many books and magazines. Stevie always enjoyed looking good in his favorite bowling shirt, sunglasses and hats; however, he was most proud of his beard of which he loved.